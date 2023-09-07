3 Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 1 matchup with the Giants
The Cowboys start their season with an intense battle with the Giants. These three Dallas stars have a lot to prove.
Cowboys who need to step up in Week 1: 2. Terence Steele
Terence Steele is a massive presence on the Cowboys' offensive line with his 6-foot-6, 310 pound frame. This offseason he got the contract with the heft required to match his gigantic frame. That puts a ton of pressure on him to play like a star at right tackle against the Giants.
Steele was "overcome with emotion" after inking his new deal but he needs to let that go by the time the game against the Giants kicks off. New York sports a star-studded defensive line that will challenge every member of Dallas' front.
In particular, New York will try to put edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in one-on-one matchups with Steele whenever possible. His pure speed on the outside will challenge Steele unless Dallas gives their highly-paid right tackle a lot of support via backs and tight ends.
Expect Dallas to try to avoid isolating Steele on passing downs by running the ball to put their offense in advantageous situations. That's where Steele can really make a statement against the Giants defensive line. The more rushing success Dallas enjoys the better Steele is going to play in his first game as a highly-paid lineman.