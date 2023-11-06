3 backup plans Cubs need to pursue if Marcus Stroman reunion falls short
Marcus Stroman is now officially a free agent. If the Cubs are unable to keep him, here are three starters they could pursue to fill the void.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago Cubs may have their hands full in free agency soon.
Over the weekend, veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman chose to exercise his opt-out clause and become a free agent. The Cubs could always re-sign him to a new contract, but it is very possible that Stroman could sign elsewhere.
In 27 appearances, 25 of which were starts, Stroman won 10 games and posted an ERA of 3.95. The Cubs would certainly benefit from having the 32-year-old back in their rotation as they build for the 2024 season.
But in the event that he walks, here are three pitchers the Cubs must consider.
3. Sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Yoshinobu Yamamoto might be the top available pitcher on the market this year. He recently recorded 14 strikeouts in his Game 7 playoff start for the Orix Buffaloes.
But the Cubs certainly have the resources to spend for him, and he would honestly be quite an upgrade over Stroman. He went 17-6 this year with a microscopic 1.16 ERA in 24 starts.
The Cubs are a team that appears to be on the rise. Replacing Stroman with Yamamoto would send a clear message to their NL Central rivals, that they intend to win in 2024.