MLB Rumors: 6 Marcus Stroman Landing Spots after Opting Out with Cubs
Since his debut in 2014, Marcus Stroman has consistently performed at a high level. Now a free agent, these teams could be suitors.
The 2024 offseason is poised to become a frenzy, gaining even more attention when Marcus Stroman opted out of his 2024 contract with the Chicago Cubs, which would have paid him $21 million.
It's unknown how many teams will be willing to offer him a contract at that level after his second-half struggles, but there are six teams with a history of interest in him that might be ready to offer him a substantial deal.
No. 6 Landing Spot for Marcus Stroman: Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles are entering the 2024 MLB season with the lowest payroll in MLB, totaling only around $26-27 million in player contracts. However, with arbitration and free agency, this budget is expected to increase significantly. Despite a lackluster performance in previous offseasons, they've expressed a willingness to spend on free agents. A significant move this offseason could potentially make them a perennial playoff team in the future, thanks to their talented young stars.
The Orioles have several starting pitchers becoming free agents, including players like Kyle Gibson, Jack Flaherty, and Austin Voth. While Flaherty might get re-signed, it's likely that Gibson, who posted a 4.73 ERA over 192 innings, may part ways with the Orioles due to his $10 million contract and advancing age.
The Orioles' 2024 starting pitchers currently include John Means, Cole Irvin, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish, D.L. Hall, and Grayson Rodriguez. Adding a pitcher like Stroman could help them bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Texas Rangers, who swept them 3-0.