3 Cubs to blame for collapse continuing with series loss to Pirates
The Chicago Cubs remain in free fall thanks to a series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Manager David Ross and several of his most important players have got to be feeling the heat.
Cubs to blame for series loss to Pirates: No. 2 Justin Steele
Remember when Justin Steele was a Cy Young Award candidate? His last two outings have pretty much put that out of reach.
Coming off a loss to the Diamondbacks in which he allowed six earned runs in six innings, Steele got shelled again on Wednesday with six earned runs allowed. He was pulled in the top of the fourth without having recorded an out against six batters in the inning. His poor start put the Cubs on the back foot and they ultimately fell 13-7.
Steele was on fire for most of the season before this late stumble. It's the timing that really stings. A strong outing from a star pitcher could have been what the doctor ordered for a Cubs team in free fall. It's extra demoralizing to lose games when you go in expecting to have an advantage on the mound.
At this point, Chicago has no reason to look forward to Steele's next start, which could be a critical one. When the Cubs can't count on Steele, who can they count on?