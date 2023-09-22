3 Cubs to blame for collapse continuing with series loss to Pirates
The Chicago Cubs remain in free fall thanks to a series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Manager David Ross and several of his most important players have got to be feeling the heat.
Cubs to blame for series loss to Pirates: No. 1 David Ross
You know what was really fun about Tuesday's 14-1 victory to start the series against the Pirates? Watching rookie Alexander Canario hit a grand slam.
How many more times did Cubs fans get to see the young hitter step into the batter's box in the series? Zero, zip, zilch.
That's just one example of David Ross's miscues in his team's fourth series loss in a row and seventh loss in eight games.
Ross hasn't changed his lineup to respond to poor play. He hasn't adjusted his approach to the bullpen despite rough outings. And he hasn't done anything to motivate his team or build up their faith in his managerial abilities.
After the game on Thursday night, Ross talked the talk.
"That’s not a good team that just took two out of three from us. Or not our caliber of team I believe," Ross said per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "We have to turn it around. It's on me. It's on the guys in the room."
The Cubs needed to turn it around a week ago. Fighting words after a loss to a sub-.500 team doesn't mean much, especially when Ross wasn't willing to go to bat for Seiya Suzuki when he was called out on a clear ball four well outside the zone.