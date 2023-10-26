3 Cubs free agents who will leave, 2 who won't
While the Chicago Cubs have some decisions to make this offseason in free agency, others could be made for them.
By Luke Norris
Cubs free agent who won't be back in 2024: Brad Boxberger, RHP
The Cubs will undoubtedly need to improve their bullpen during the offseason, and that means moving on from right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger.
Before missing nearly four months of action with an injured forearm, the 2015 All-Star wasn't sharp in the slightest, posting a 5.52 ERA in 17 appearances. He pitched decently when he finally made his return in mid-September, giving up just two runs in five outings, but finished the season back on the disabled list as the forearm apparently wasn't fully healed.
The 35-year-old veteran carries a $5 million mutual option for 2024, and there's absolutely zero reason for the Cubs to exercise their side of things. Sure, it'll cost them an $800,000 buyout, but that's the road they need to take here.
Boxberger will certainly find a home for next season, but it won't be in Chicago -- well, not on the North Side of town anyway. Not only will the Cubs have better options from which to choose once free agency begins, but they'll have plenty of cheaper ones as well.