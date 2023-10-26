3 Cubs free agents who will leave, 2 who won't
While the Chicago Cubs have some decisions to make this offseason in free agency, others could be made for them.
By Luke Norris
Cubs free agent who will be back in 2024: Jeimer Candelario, INF
Reacquired by the Cubs in a deadline deal with the Washington Nationals, Jeimer Candelario, who was just 16 when Chicago first signed him in 2010, got off to a blistering start in his return to the Windy City this summer.
In his first 12 games with the Cubs in 2023, he slashed .409/.469/.591 with an OPS+ of 183. Candelario cooled considerably as the season progressed, but back troubles undoubtedly factored into his late-season slide, troubles that ultimately landed him on the disabled list.
Simply put, the soon-to-be 30-year-old should be a high priority for the Cubs this offseason. For one, they really don't have an everyday third baseman on the roster for next season. And while there will be other options out there in that regard, Candelario will likely be considerably cheaper.
Will he command more than the roughly $5 million he earned in 2023? Absolutely. Spotrac estimates his AAV at $11.6 million moving forward. But paying that amount on a two- or three-year deal might just be worth it, especially seeing as how he can also play first base when necessary. The fact that he's a switch-hitter also ups his value.
Let's also not forget that Candelario had the best power-hitting season of his career in 2023, hitting 22 home runs with 70 runs batted in. He also seems to love playing at Wrigley Field. This is a great fit for both parties and I see a deal getting done.