3 Cubs free agents who will leave, 2 who won't
While the Chicago Cubs have some decisions to make this offseason in free agency, others could be made for them.
By Luke Norris
Cubs free agent who won't be back in 2024: Cody Bellinger, OF/1B
As much as the Cubs and their fans would love to bring back Cody Bellinger, it simply seems unlikely that they'll be able to afford him. Let's not forget he's a Scott Boras guy, which always makes things a bit more complicated.
Last offseason, as Bellinger was coming off three consecutive down years with the Dodgers, Chicago was able to snag him for $12 million, which turned out to be a bargain.
Despite missing an entire month with a knee injury, the 2019 NL MVP still hit 26 home runs and led the club with 97 runs batted in while slashing .307/.356/.525. Bellinger also stole a career-high 20 bases and showed some versatility on the defensive side of things, starting 81 games in center field and another 44 at first base.
Such a season will certainly make him one of the most coveted players on the market if he chooses to decline his side of the $12 million mutual option on his contract for 2024, which he undoubtedly will.
Jed Hoyer has already stated his desire to bring Bellinger back, and the two-time All-Star has stated how much he enjoyed playing for the Cubs. But we all know that at the end of the day, the money will talk, and Chicago just might not be willing to spend the $22-$25 million per year that Bellinger will likely command.
While not out of the realm of possibility, Cody Bellinger being in blue pinstripes in 2024 doesn't seem likely.