3 Cubs players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
The Cubs lost some key contributors this offseason.
1. Cubs fans are glad Michael Rucker is gone
After a rough rookie season, Michael Rucker looked like a reliever who might have a long future in the Cubs bullpen after putting together a strong 2022 campaign. Unfortunately, he took a step in the wrong direction this past season leading to the team DFA'ing and trading him to the Phillies to make room for Hector Neris on the roster.
Rucker spent most of the first four months of the season on Chicago's roster but he struggled, posting a 5.03 ERA in 34 appearances and 39.1 innings pitched before being sent down to AAA in late July. He'd make just one more MLB appearance the rest of the way, throwing a scoreless inning in Detroit before being sent back down to the minors.
The 29-year-old proved to be nothing more than a reliever who would continue to go up and down from the majors to the minors. The Cubs wound up fortifying their bullpen by signing Neris and trading for Yency Almonte who despite a rough 2023 has had more big league success than Rucker has.
When it came down to it, the Cubs simply didn't have room for Rucker with both Javier Assad and Drew Smyly looking like they'll be working out of the bullpen to begin the 2024 season. The Cubs bullpen got better, and didn't need a reliever who barely belonged to take up any innings.