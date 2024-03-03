3 Cubs players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
The Cubs lost some key contributors this offseason.
2. Cubs fans will miss Jeimer Candelario
The Cubs took one big swing at the 2023 trade deadline, acquiring Jeimer Candelario in a deal with the Nationals in exchange for a pair of prospects. Candelario signed a one-year prove-it deal with Washington after being non-tendered by the Tigers last offseason and wound up having a huge year.
At first, the deal looked like an absolute home run for the Cubs. Candelario got off to a raging hot start in a Cubs uniform, recording 17 hits in his first 10 games and 37 at-bats with the Cubs, playing a big role in the Cubs making a late-season run at a postseason spot.
Unfortunately, his bat really slowed down from there as Candelario had just one multi-hit game in the remaining 31 games he'd appear in, and he hit .152 in September. Candelario also did miss a couple of weeks due to injury which wound up being a big loss for a Cubs team that finished one game outside of a playoff spot.
He had an uneven two months with the Cubs but third base is a bit of a weak spot right now with Patrick Wisdom and Nick Madrigal expected to get a majority of the starts there. Candelario would've been a pretty sizeable upgrade over both of them and is instead going to be competing directly against the Cubs as a member of the Reds.