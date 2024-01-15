3 Dallas Cowboys most to blame for embarrassing Wild Card loss to Packers
There's plenty of blame to go around for the Dallas Cowboys for their playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers.
By Mark Powell
Cowboys to blame: Dan Quinn is a head coaching candidate, but he came up short
As bad as Prescott played in this game, some of the blame has to fall on Dan Quinn, who himself is a head coaching candidate heading into this offseason. There are enough desperate teams willing to hire Quinn given his history as a head coach and success in the regular season. He deserves his chance, I will not dispute that.
However, Quinn's defense fell short against Jordan Love and the Packers scheme. Love deserves a lot of credit for the Packers current standing, as he's been on fire the last 5-6 weeks of the regular season. If this is Love's coming out party, he's performed admirably. The Packers are the luckiest franchise in football as it pertains to finding Pro Bowl-level QBs. From Favre to Rodgers to now Love, Green Bay knows how to scout quarterbacks.
Quinn failed to apply consistent pressure on Love, and by blitzing him on a consistent basis, have the Packers quarterback easy outs. Love used his escapability to his benefit, and made Dallas pay.