3 Dallas Cowboys most to blame for embarrassing Wild Card loss to Packers
There's plenty of blame to go around for the Dallas Cowboys for their playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers.
By Mark Powell
Cowboys to blame: Mike McCarthy could be looking for a new job soon
Mike McCarthy was on solid ground after another 12-win season entering the Wild Card round. I would still be shocked if the Cowboys move on from McCarthy in favor of another head coach. However, winning in the postseason matters, and once again his team was unprepared.
Packers fans know all too well what happens when McCarthy is off his game, or the message isn't delivered the right way. McCarthy may have taken the Packers seriously enough, but his team clearly did not. McCarthy's squad was outplayed from start to finish.
Head coaches are often judged on how their team performs in the playoffs. McCarthy is capable enough to put his team in the right spot to win games, but come the postseason Dallas routinely underperforms. Per Dianna Russini, the message to McCarthy and the Cowboys prior to this game was simple:
"According to a league source, the message to the Cowboys this week was, 'We can’t squander the No. 2 seed.'
Dallas squandered it, and McCarthy could be the fall guy.