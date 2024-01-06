NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones sends blunt ultimatum to Mike McCarthy; Cowboys staff
If Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys cannot secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC or take advantage of that in the playoffs, it could mean bad news.
By Lior Lampert
Usually, if you are being compared to the New England Patriots you are in good company.
However, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys have made an example of the 2019 Patriots and their Week 17 blunder that cost them the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture, suggesting that head coach Mike McCarthy could be in trouble if history repeats itself.
Per Russini, Cowboys players were told this week that “they cannot make the same mistake the Patriots made in 2019 in their regular-season finale against a divisional opponent.” Like the Patriots in 2019, the Cowboys enter Week 18 as double-digit betting favorites against a divisional bottom-feeder with a chance to secure an NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
More importantly, an ultimatum appeared to be delivered for McCarthy, even if they secure the No. 2 seed, per Russini.
"According to a league source, the message to the Cowboys this week was, 'We can’t squander the No. 2 seed.'
NFL Rumors: Cowboys 'squandering' No. 2 seed could get Mike McCarthy fired
Tom Brady and the Patriots were defeated by the Dolphins 27-24 in Gillette Stadium, which set them up for an AFC Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans came into Gillette Stadium the following week and defeated the Patriots 20-13 to advance to the AFC Divisional Round, marking Brady’s last game as a member of the Patriots.
While the Cowboys are the superior team and the Washington Commanders are all but checked out of the 2023 NFL season with their head coach set to be fired as soon as “early next week,” they cannot take their foot off the gas pedal. If they do, McCarthy may be the one who is held accountable for the wasted opportunity.
McCarthy and the Cowboys have a chance to finish the regular season with a 12-5 record for a third consecutive campaign if they can defeat the Commanders but only one playoff win to show for it in that span.
Could losing the No. 2 seed be enough of a debacle for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to move on from McCarthy? Russini’s report implies that is within the realm of possibility.