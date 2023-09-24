3 Denver Broncos to blame for humiliating start to season
The Denver Broncos have no excuse for how they played against the Dolphins in a near-historic loss. Fingers can be pointed everywhere.
The start of the Sean Payton era with the Denver Broncos is off to the worst possible start.
Denver opened the season with two close losses to the Raiders and the Commanders at home. That was frustrating enough. Then they went to Miami and got absolutely throttled by the Dolphins, 70-20.
The scoreline says it all. The performance was as bad as they come. No man on the roster or coaching staff can be free of criticism after that one. But some are more responsible than others.
Denver Broncos to blame for loss to Dolphins: The receivers
For once, the issue on offense wasn't Russell Wilson. But, of course, the quarterback playing much better was nulified by everyone else around him making horrible mistakes.
Brandon Johnson committed two penalties to nullify touchdowns including an illegal shift and an offensive pass interference. Both reversals resulted in the Broncos kicking field goals.
Courtland Sutton, who led Denver in receiving, was also his team's biggest enemy with two fumbles that ultimately resulted in 14 points for the Dolphins.
The performance of the defense will grab all the headlines, and rightfully so, but the failings of the offense also can't be ignored. They only scored 13 points in Week 3 since Marvin Mims Jr. returned a kick for a score.