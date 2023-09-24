3 Denver Broncos to blame for humiliating start to season
The Denver Broncos have no excuse for how they played against the Dolphins in a near-historic loss. Fingers can be pointed everywhere.
Denver Broncos to blame for loss to Dolphins: The entire secondary
In Week 1, Jimmy Garoppolo had a decent debut for the Raiders with a QBR of 75.9 against the Broncos secondary. Then he ran into the Bills in Week 2 and posted a QB of 26.2
In Week 2, the Broncos secondary made Sam Howell look like a good quarterback. Then in Week 3, the Commanders quarterback came back down to earth throwing four interceptions against the Bills.
Maybe the Bills defense is that good. Or maybe the Broncos' secondary is just flat-out bad.
It's hard to argue otherwise after watching them get torched by Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Tagovailoa tossed four touchdowns and even backup Mike White got into the action with a 68-yard bomb to Robbie Chosen. That one was at the expense of Pat Surtain II, who got burned by a practice squad player.
Yeah, it was just that terrible of a day for Denver.
Cornerback Mamarri Mathis was embarrassing flexing after Tagovailoa's first incompletion...in the third quarter with Miami leading 25-13. Safeties Kareem Jackson and Delarrin Turner-Yell didn't look like starting NFL safeties. The whole secondary, even Surtain, struggled.
The defense has problems all over the field. The defensive front didn't get the job done either but the secondary has been facepalm-worthy.