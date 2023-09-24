3 Denver Broncos to blame for humiliating start to season
The Denver Broncos have no excuse for how they played against the Dolphins in a near-historic loss. Fingers can be pointed everywhere.
Denver Broncos to blame for loss to Dolphins: DC Vance Joseph
College football fans are used to seeing 70-point performances on defense. But those are almost always in games between opponents on opposite ends of the competitive spectrum.
The Denver Broncos are an NFL team and they just let the Dolphins drop 70 on them.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph gave up as many points in one game as the Cowboys, who led the league in scoring going into Week 3, managed in their first two games combined.
Miami's offense is very good. Joseph didn't need to totally shut them down to prove his worth. But getting any stops would have been nice!
Joseph's plan to deal with Tyreek Hill was laughable. The star wideout had nine receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. The DC even had Randy Gregory in coverage on Hill on a third down. Unbelievable.
The buck stops with Sean Payton because it's his team and his defensive coordinator, but Joseph still comes out of this looking worse than anyone.