3 Derek Carr replacements Saints can afford despite his contract
The New Orleans Saints can't feel great about the Derek Carr investment right now. Here are a few potential replacements.
Saints could select Jayden Daniels in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
LSU fifth-year senior Jayden Daniels exploded in his final season with the Tigers, completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, with only four interceptions to his name. It wasn't the most dominant collective season for LSU, but a 9-3 record in the SEC hardly qualifies as bad. Daniels also added 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His dual-threat ability should pop for NFL scouts.
The Saints are currently on track for a top-15 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which should put Daniels within their grasp. The general consensus points to Caleb Williams and Drake Maye coming off the board early — too early for the Saints, unless Mickey Loomis engineers a trade up. That said, Daniels should be attainable. CBS Sports has the Raiders selecting Daniels No. 11 overall, one spot ahead of New Orleans. That kind of trade is much easier for the front office to pull off.
Daniels is the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He has been the best individual player in college football. Success never translates one-to-one from the NCAA to the NFL, but Daniels' ability to extend plays with his athleticism is a huge boon. He can also air it out with the best of 'em, averaging 11.7 yards per pass attempt this season.
There aren't many strikes against him. Frankly, with the late-season struggles from Williams and LSU's far better college football standing than North Carolina, there's a case to be made that Daniels is severely underrated. The Saints would be wise to invest in his ceiling. If Carr stumbles out of the gates in 2024, Daniels has the talent to step up right away.