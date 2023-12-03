3 Derek Carr replacements Saints can afford despite his contract
The New Orleans Saints can't feel great about the Derek Carr investment right now. Here are a few potential replacements.
Saints could bet on Shedeur Sanders in second round of NFL Draft
Daniels is the Saints' home-run NFL Draft outcome — at least if the goal is to select Carr's eventual replacement. That said, New Orleans could target defensive help or another playmaker in the first round instead. CBS Sports has them selecting LSU wideout Malik Nabers at No. 12, not a QB.
If that's the move, New Orleans can still target a decent arm in the second or third round. Shedeur Sanders is the obvious standout. He has a real star quality tied to his father and his stature for the shockingly popular Colorado Buffaloes. Obviously the season went south for the Buffs after a hot start. Prime Time's crew finished 4-8, but if there was one consistent bright spot, it was Shedeur's performance at QB. He made a legitimate case to NFL teams, and he's talented enough to warrant the investment from New Orleans.
Sanders completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions in 11 games. He was extremely accurate and efficient despite playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in college football. He frequently operated under pressure, standing tall in the pocket, showcasing just enough mobility with his legs, and delivering on-target passes all over the field. He added four rushing touchdowns as well. He's not exactly a dual-threat QB, but he's 6-foot-2 with the physicality to score at the goal line.
It's easy to chalk up Sanders' reputation to the unique media environment around the Buffs' program, but he has performed at the level necessary to garner NFL looks. There is also a certain benefit to being the son of Deion Sanders. Shedeur has been around football his whole life. He's the son of a Hall of Fame wide receiver. He will get extra credit for that, whether he should or not.
The Saints can absolutely afford to spend a second or third-round pick on a QB with Sanders' collegiate résumé. There's a chance Sanders returns to school — his father certainly wants him to — but if he declares, the Saints should take interest.