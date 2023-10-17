3 Diamondbacks to blame for Game 1 loss to overbearing Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks can walk away from this one thankful it's a best-of-7 series against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS.
By Josh Wilson
Tommy Pham couldn't capitalize on his tendency to punish Zach Wheeler
Tommy Pham was one of the best at-bats among the D-Backs roster against Zach Wheeler this year with a 5-for-11 against including a home run and a very-good four walks. Pham failed to reach base in Game 1 and was ahead in the count for just two pitches the entire evening.
Pham was acquired around the trade deadline from the New York Mets and brings ostensibly good intel against a pitcher he faced in division previously. Instead, Pham couldn't get the wood on the ball in Game 1, much like many of his other teammates.
Pham has been one of the sources of prosperity for Arizona most of this postseason with seven hits in the five games before tonight, and a walk to bring his impact even higher. He has also stolen two bases, proving to be a threat to secure scoring position if he can just get on first. Him getting back on track and involved in the offense is crucial if the Diamondbacks are going to make this series competitive.
Unfortunately, that wasn't doable tonight. Diamondbacks fans shouldn't necessarily be concerned yet, but it's something to watch that Pham hasn't gotten a hit the last two games after two consecutive multi-hit games before that.