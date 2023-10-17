3 Diamondbacks to blame for Game 1 loss to overbearing Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks can walk away from this one thankful it's a best-of-7 series against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS.
By Josh Wilson
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost Game 1 of the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3, but looked as good as one can in a playoff loss. Especially one against this Phillies team that remains white hot and ready to explode at any given moment.
Philadelphia made it look like it would be an excruciatingly long night for the Diamondbacks when they put three home runs on the board in the first two innings. Instead, the Diamondbacks kept it a game for the most part and cut the deficit to as low as two from then on out.
Considering the Diamondbacks were looking like a fringe playoff team before the season began, the fact that they presented a tougher challenge than the Atlanta Braves did in four games is mighty impressive.
Still, the Diamondbacks lost. At the end of the day, there are no moral victories, certainly not in the league championship series. So, let's diagnose. Who is to blame?
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had opportunities but couldn't capitalize
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. came into the game with a .600 slug against Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler this season, but couldn't capitalize on the matchup going 0-for-4 on the evening.
Though it came later in the game against Seranthony Dominguez and not Wheeler, Gurriel had perhaps the best possible chance of any Diamondbacks player to completely turn the tide for the D-Backs.
After a key play -- one that moved a runner to third for Arizona -- had boosted Arizona's win percentage from 14 to 23.7 percent just before Gurriel's at-bat in the seventh inning (one that involved an overturned call on an officiating challenge), Gurriel lined out and the win probability plummeted back down to 16 percent on a three-pitch at-bat.