3 Dolphins to blame after Chiefs prove Miami still has work yet to do
The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14 in Frankfurt, Germany. An international incident that showed the Dolphins can still stand to improve against the league's best.
By Josh Wilson
It's difficult to determine how much should be gleaned and concluded from international NFL games. The games are played in new stadiums in unfamiliar countries with jet lag a major factor in it all for both teams, something that can't be said for most domestic games.
Yet, both teams are playing on the same field and with largely the same circumstances, and the Dolphins looked like they remain a tier below the Chiefs in the AFC. In fact, the Dolphins arrived mid-week, where the Chiefs landed on Friday morning. Jet lag should have impacted the Chiefs more, common logic would suggest.
Miami has now lost to the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs this season. They've looked like the league's top offense at times, but in big games, there's a step or two missing. You'll hear this stat a lot on fallout Monday: Miami is 0-6 in their last six games against teams with winning records.
Let's focus on the Germany game in particular, though, which ended 21-14, Kansas City. The Chiefs didn't score at all in the second half. In this one in particular, let's see who is to blame.
Terron Armstead, LT
Overall, Terron Armstead was not good on Sunday in Germany, but it's tough to cast too much blame as he was likely dealing with rust having just come back from injury.
Armstead allowed pressure in both the run game and passing game, though, including one sack on the Dolphins' second-to-last drive that turned a second-and-16 to a third-and-27.
We'll look for him to bounce back to form next week now that he's had one game with the excuse of, "not yet back up to speed."