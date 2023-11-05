3 Dolphins to blame after Chiefs prove Miami still has work yet to do
The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14 in Frankfurt, Germany. An international incident that showed the Dolphins can still stand to improve against the league's best.
By Josh Wilson
Tyreek Hill, WR
Tyreek Hill secured eight receptions for 82 yards in this one. End of the day, it wasn't exactly a poor performance for Hill, but compared to what Dolphins fans have come to expect from him, this was as neutral as we've seen him.
The lowlight was a fumble that led to a touchdown for the Chiefs, putting them up 21-0 going into halftime. The Dolphins, who were getting close to the Chiefs' red zone at the time of the turnover, could have cut the halftime lead to seven, but instead found themselves down three scores. That's a massive swing, especially considering the Dolphins got the ball to start the second half. The fumble stymied what could have been a game-winning stretch for Miami.
On the hole, Hill compiled 3.6 yards after catch this game compared to a season-long average of 6.1. He's gained an average of a yard more than the expected so far this year, but sat at net-zero in Week 9 in Frankfurt. Simply, Hill was good. But he wasn't the great receiver we expect him to be.
The trend the Dolphins feel in downplaying against the NFL's elite and winning teams is something Hill is at least in part responsible for. His games with fewer than 100 yards receiving have come against the Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, and Patriots (lol, wut?!). Parts of that can be chalked up to game-planning and passing, but the role of a dynamic receiver like Hill is to emerge above any such limitations.
Chiefs defenders deserve credit, as they kept him from getting the separation this week his speed has normally allowed him, averaging 0.6 yards fewer of separation (distance from nearest defender at the time of a passes arrival) than he has averaged this season.
Hill's streak of four straight games with a touchdown came to an end Week 9.