3 Dolphins to blame after Chiefs prove Miami still has work yet to do
The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14 in Frankfurt, Germany. An international incident that showed the Dolphins can still stand to improve against the league's best.
By Josh Wilson
Tua Tagovailoa, QB
Tua Tagovailoa's 5.4 yards of completed air per pass fell short of his intended, 8.3, by 2.9 yards this game, his worst differential since Week 2 when he only attempted 30 passes. His quarterback rating of 87 is a season-worst, falling short of his previous-worst of 87.5 against the Eagles a few weeks ago.
Along with Tyreek Hill, Tagovailoa is finding himself unable to will his team to a higher level against tough opponents, something that the Dolphins have to overcome if they expect to play up to the competition come January.
As far as game situations specifically, though, Tagovailoa mainly finds himself on this list because, late in the game, the tires fell off. Tagovailoa, on third down on the final drive that could have tied the game, threw a ball well short of Cedrick Wilson Jr. The next play, he fumbled, securing the win for the Chiefs.
Here's the egregiously bad pass to Wilson:
Tagovailoa admitted after the game the pass was not tipped or interfered, he said it was a miscommunication between he and Wilson.
After staging a decent game until the final drive, Tagovailoa fell apart. It's tough to end up playing the blame game over a single drive for a player, but it coming in the most crucial moments from your best player is key.
It's his first sub-200 passing yard game of the year, and a loss that will only turn up the volume of questions about how capable both the Dolphins and Tagovailoa really are against the league's best.