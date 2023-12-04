3 Eagles most to blame for deflating blowout loss to 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles ran out of juice against the San Francisco 49ers with a defensive display to forget.
1. Nicholas Morrow
Nicholas Morrow may have led the Eagles with eight tackles, but that doesn't mean he had a good game. In fact, he might have had one of his worst games in an Eagles uniform.
We can simply highlight a play that spoke for the entire game. The Eagles had just scored a touchdown after the ejection of 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. They cut the deficit to 21-13, giving them a chance to pull of a comeback. They just needed the defense to come through and keep momentum building.
Instead, Morrow missed a tackle behind the first down marker and let Deebo Samuel scamper for a 48-yard touchdown that took all the air out of Lincoln Financial Field.
The defensive meltdown that followed was embarrassing for the Eagles, but that one moment basically buried Philly.
Christian Elliss wasn't great next to Morrow either, for the record. There wasn't much to like about the linebacker play in general with Morrow and Elliss struggling to tackle and cover.
If the Eagles want to win a Super Bowl, they need a whole lot more from the linebackers.