3 Eagles most to blame for deflating blowout loss to 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles ran out of juice against the San Francisco 49ers with a defensive display to forget.
2. Josh Sweat
There are many Eagles defenders who could be highlighted as reasons the Eagles lost. Juan Jennings scored his first touchdown of the season by clowning Eli Ricks. Reed Blankenship was a mess.
But in this spot, we're going with Josh Sweat.
Sweat can feel hard done by the phantom offsides call that preceded a 49ers touchdown. What he can't get away with is everything else in the game. He committed another offsides penalty in the lead-up to SF's first touchdown and was generally low-impact.
The 49ers gained 146 yards on the ground, rushing directly at Sweat with plenty of success. Brock Purdy also didn't have too much to worry about from that side of the pass rush. Sweat finished with two tackles, no tackles for loss and no sacks. He's now had one sack in five games.
Purdy doesn't come close to 314 yards and four touchdowns if Sweat wins his battles.
The Eagles needed big plays from their defensive front to take the pressure off their secondary, which was getting eaten alive by Purdy and Deebo Samuel. Sweat and company didn't come through.