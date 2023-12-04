3 Eagles most to blame for deflating blowout loss to 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles ran out of juice against the San Francisco 49ers with a defensive display to forget.
The Philadelphia Eagles were in the game going into halftime against the 49ers in Week 13. Everything that followed in the second half they'll want to bleach from their brains.
The 49ers ran away with a 42-19 victory over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, handing Philadelphia just their second loss of the season in stunning fashion.
What went wrong for the Eagles? Who is to blame?
3. Jalen Hurts
The Eagles offense goes as Jalen Hurts goes and the quarterback wasn't at his best.
Hurts wasn't terrible, to be fair. He finished with 298 yards on 26-of-48 passing with one touchdown through the air in garbage time. The problem is he didn't look confident challenging the 49ers secondary. He held the ball too long and took multiple sacks he didn't need to take.
Philadelphia obviously had bigger problems than the offense in the second half. However, settling for two field goals in the first quarter prevented them from grabbing hold of the game from the jump. Instead, the 49ers took control in the second quarter and never let go.
The Eagles needed Hurts to play like an MVP but he didn't make the plays needed to keep up with the 49ers offense.
All that is said with the understanding that Philly wouldn't be where they are without Hurts. His concussion scare in the second half was a good reminder that the prospect of being without him is terrifying. Still, a more decisive start from Hurts might have changed the way the game played out.