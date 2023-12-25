3 early predictions for Lakers at the NBA Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers should be active at the NBA Trade Deadline as they attempt to give LeBron James another NBA Championship
2) The Lakers will bring Alex Caruso back to Los Angeles
The fit is just too perfect. The Lakers need exactly what Alex Caruso provides; 3-point shooting and perimeter defense. Caruso is the perfect role player on a NBA Championship team, and the Lakers will bring him back to Hollywood where he spent each of the first four years of his NBA career.
Caruso is in the midst of his third season in Chicago after inking a four-year deal worth $37 million in the 2021 offseason. While the Bulls have been struggling, Caruso has enjoyed a career year in the Windy City.
The 28-year-old might only be averaging 9.6 points per game, but he's doing it incredibly efficiently. He's shooting 54.7% from the field and 46.4% from the three point line. He doesn't take many threes, but when he does attempt them he makes them. On this Lakers team he'd see higher volume and hopefully hit at around the same percentage. If he can do that, watch out.
Caruso provides the necessary spacing for the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis to do their thing down low, and can take the challenge of guarding the opposing team's best player, taking the load off of Los Angeles' two stars in the process.
The Lakers need a player who can both hit open threes and defend at a high level and Caruso fits that to a tee. His previous success in Los Angeles should make him arguably their top target at this year's deadline assuming he is available, and his additional year of team control makes him just that much more desirable.