3 early predictions for Lakers at the NBA Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers should be active at the NBA Trade Deadline as they attempt to give LeBron James another NBA Championship
1) The Lakers will go star hunting
I happen to believe Caruso is the best possible fit for this Lakers team, but that doesn't mean they won't do what they always do: Go star hunting. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't, but you can't say the Lakers don't attract stars.
Who this star player is that the Lakers will try and pursue remains to be seen. The player most discussed is Zach LaVine, but his injury woes this season, his expensive contract, and his inability to defend make him far from the perfect fit for Los Angeles. While he isn't perfect, he's undoubtedly going to be available and could even bring his teammate, Caruso, to Los Angeles with him.
The Lakers could also target a guy like DeMar DeRozan who isn't much of a shooter from beyond the arc but could give the Lakers a third trusted scorer that the team lacks right now.
If the Bulls and Lakers can't come to an agreement, the Lakers could turn to a team like the Raptors who will presumably make players like O.G. Annunoby and Pascal Siakam available. It's hard to predict exactly who the Lakers will pursue at the deadline, but it's hard to see them ignoring star power when it becomes available. They have the matching contracts and some draft capital to make a big splash happen.