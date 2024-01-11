3 external and 2 internal Belichick replacements Patriots fans would love, a few they'd hate
Bill Belichick is out. The possibilities for the next head coach for the New England Patriots are intriguing.
By Josh Wilson
Love: Bill O'Brien, internal
Widely looking at the NFL landscape, Bill O'Brien may not be a beloved option for most NFL head coaching gigs. His time with the Houston Texans was middling, but he did last for seven years and put up a 52-48 record, including four playoff appearances across seven seasons. In this league, that's difficult to do.
In New England, though, O'Brien would spark excitement. He served as the offensive coordinator in 2011, an AFC Championship year for New England.
O'Brien allows some connection and touchstone to the dynasty years of the Patriots, but offers enough separation and experience elsewhere that there would be hope he can think about the role and how to win in a novel way. O'Brien has worked in the NFL and college ranks and has a deep valley of experience to call on to help him perform the functions of the role well.
Hate: Kirk Ferentz, external
Kirk Ferentz is an interesting external candidate who has some loose ties to Bill Belichick. Ferentz worked with Belichick before New England, when he was coaching the Cleveland Browns, for a position coaching the offensive line.
He outlasted Belichick who was fired and moved with the Browns to Baltimore, moving up the ranks with the franchise before later taking the head coaching job at Iowa that he's held since 1999, a run even lengthier than Belichick's in New England.
Over the years, as NFL jobs have opened up, Ferentz's name is a commonplace to get brought back up, but he's continually stayed loyal to Iowa. He's like the antithesis of Jim Harbaugh. Nonetheless, with so many openings, he'll be brought up again, and his light connection to Belichick ensures he'll be speculatively tied to this opening as well.
Ferentz has worked Iowa through several rebuilds, but his ability to build a staff has been questionable at times (and even sparked some controversy), a key component of success for any NFL head coach.
Ferentz is also under contract with Iowa through 2026. His heart wouldn't be in it even if the Patriots could convince him to come to Mass. He loves Iowa.