3 external and 2 internal Belichick replacements Patriots fans would love, a few they'd hate
Bill Belichick is out. The possibilities for the next head coach for the New England Patriots are intriguing.
By Josh Wilson
Love: Antonio Pierce, external
Antonio Pierce never played for the New England Patriots, but if there's anyone external that captures the ethos of what the Patriots want to stand for, it's him. Discipline, hard-nosed play, and an expectation to win, Pierce brings all of that to the table.
Even more interesting is that this year he replaced former Patriot staffer Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas and performed better. He led the team to a 5-4 record after McDaniels got the team off to a 3-5 start. The Patriots could look to bring back McDaniels and some have even pointed to his name as a potential suitable replacement.
Why go with McDaniels when you can choose the guy who just did his job better than him?
Love: Jerod Mayo, internal
Long postured as the Belichick replacement in training, Jerod Mayo feels like the obvious person to step up and coach the Pats now that the role is officially vacant. Dan Graziano reported months ago that people inside the organization see Mayo as the most likely replacement (subscription required) to Belichick, and that probably hasn't changed (though plenty of great coaches hitting the open market in recent days definitely opens up optionality).
Mayo spent his entire career from 2008-15 with the Patriots and achieved Pro Bowl and All-Pro status with the team, helping achieve one of the dynasty's Super Bowls as well.
Mayo is presently the linebackers coach and has been with the team for five years. The organization has been not-so-subtly positioning him for a head coaching role, so it would make sense to cash in. As a beloved athlete during his playing days in New England, it would immediately help fans get over Belichick leaving.