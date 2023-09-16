3 Florida State concerns from narrow BC win that could cost Noles vs. Clemson
Florida State barely survived Boston College in Week 3. The performance should put the Seminoles on high alert going into the Clemson game.
Florida State concerns looking ahead to Clemson: No. 2 Seminoles needed BC to blow it
Penalties told a story in both directions on Saturday. While Florida State had a couple of costly moments, the game was littered with them for Boston College.
The Eagles committed 18 penalties. That's a school record. Multiple face mask infractions were extremely costly, including the one that allowed Florida State to run the clock at the end of the game.
Boston College had major chances to pull off the upset. With zero points on their final four possessions, not including the clock-draining final one, Florida State didn't put the Eagles away when they had the chance. They relied on the opposition to bury themselves.
If one or two bounces when BC's way, Florida State would be feeling very different right now. They went for a fourth down instead of taking points on a field goal. That's the difference in the game. They missed an extra point and failed on a two-point conversion. That's the difference in the game.
Florida State can't rely on every opponent to make those kinds of mistakes when they're working on an upset bid next time. That means every aspect of the game needs to be sharper.