3 Florida State concerns from narrow BC win that could cost Noles vs. Clemson

Florida State barely survived Boston College in Week 3. The performance should put the Seminoles on high alert going into the Clemson game.

By Alicia de Artola

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State concerns looking ahead to Clemson: No. 1 Mobile QB issues

Thomas Castellanos gave the Florida State defense fits with his legs. The BC quarterback rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown in addition to racking up 305 yards through the air.

Mobile quarterbacks are a problem. Most defenses struggle to deal with them. FSU in particular has issues because the Seminoles play so much man-to-man defense and when they do switch into a zone the results aren't great.

Clemson's offense is a shell of what it once was, but the Tigers have a quarterback who can be effective with his legs. Cade Klubnik will watch this tape and know he can make the Seminoles pay if he takes off and runs.

DJ Uiagalelei's running in last year's loss wasn't prolific but it did help the Tigers keep things moving.

If Castellanos found joy extending drives with his running, Klubnik will be just as capable of doing the same. FSU has to make that a point of emphasis going into the big ACC matchup.

