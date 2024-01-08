3 former Cardinals free agents it’s not too late to bring back
The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this winter, addressing the various holes in their pitching staff. While they already signed three pitchers, there are a few former Cardinals that they could look to bring back.
By Curt Bishop
2. Jordan Hicks
Hicks was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline last July. The Cardinals had fallen well out of postseason contention by then.
But after several injury-plagued seasons, Hicks re-discovered his old form and become the dominant reliever the Cardinals had seen in 2018 and 2019. He even claimed the closer's role in June when Ryan Helsley went down.
So, if the Cardinals do add Hicks back, they could potentially have a deadly combination in the back end of their bullpen. Taking down Hicks, Helsley, and Giovanny Gallegos would certainly be a tall order for any opposing team.
While a rotation addition would move the needle more than a bullpen addition, adding Hicks to the back end of the bullpen would make the Cardinals significantly better and give them a much better chance to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves.
It would certainly make them the overwhelming favorites to win the NL Central, which is a very winnable division as currently constructed.
John Mozeliak said on Sunday that the Cardinals aren't ruling out another addition to their bullpen, and Hicks would certainly fit the mold of what they are looking for.