3 former Cardinals free agents it’s not too late to bring back
The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this winter, addressing the various holes in their pitching staff. While they already signed three pitchers, there are a few former Cardinals that they could look to bring back.
By Curt Bishop
1. Jordan Montgomery
A reunion with Montgomery is less likely due to the fact that he will command a hefty price and that he is a client of Scott Boras. More than likely, Boras will advise Montgomery not to take a lesser deal.
However, if Montgomery remains unsigned over the next few weeks leading up to spring training, his price could decrease, and he could find himself within the Cardinals preferred price range.
This would be huge for the Cardinals, as they need another top-level starter to be considered a World Series contender. Montgomery pitched quite well for the Texas Rangers in the postseason as he helped carry them to their first World Series title in franchise history.
Montgomery and Sonny Gray at the top of the rotation would give the Cardinals a chance to stand up to the Phillies, Braves, and Dodgers for National League supremacy.
The Cardinals acquired Montgomery from the New York Yankees in 2022 in exchange for Harrison Bader. They flipped him to the Rangers last year at the deadline after falling out of contention.
Time will tell if the Cardinals are interested in a reunion with the veteran left-hander, but he would certainly boost their chances of winning their first World Series title since 2011.