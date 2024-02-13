3 free agents Red Sox can realistically sign after losing out on Jorge Soler
The Red Sox should pivot to these three free agents after missing out on Jorge Soler.
Another one bites the dust. Another free agent candidate who made a whole lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox, Jorge Soler, is officially off the board, as he inked a three-year deal with the Giants.
The Red Sox passing on guaranteeing three years to an injury-prone 31-year-old DH isn't the worst thing in the world, but the question has to be asked. Is this team really going to be any better than the 78-84 club they've been in each of the last two seasons? The moves they've made have been fine, but Boston is very clearly the worst team in an incredibly tough AL East.
With Boston losing Justin Turner to the Toronto Blue Jays just weeks ago, there's a pretty big hole in the middle of their order. Soler would've helped fix that. With Soler off the board, the Red Sox should pivot to these three free agents who are somehow still available.
3) The Red Sox can re-sign a familiar face, Adam Duvall
What made Soler a more intriguing option for the Red Sox than a guy like J.D. Martinez was his ability to play the field. Soler is nowhere near a good defender, but he can at the very least stand out there, and is better than Masataka Yoshida, who was a disaster in the outfield in his first MLB season.
With Soler off the board, the Red Sox should pursue a different right-handed hitting outfielder who can rake. Adam Duvall is the best available in that regard, and with Duvall being a former Red Sox, it makes even more sense.
Duvall spent the 2023 season with Boston and when healthy, performed extremely well, slashing .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI in 92 games. Yes, he hit 21 home runs in just 353 plate appearances. Duvall was particularly good at Fenway Park, hitting 11 home runs in just 151 at-bats in Boston, and posting a .933 OPS.
The 35-year-old should not cost multiple years and certainly won't break the bank. The strikeouts are something they'll have to deal with, but he's good defensively in corner outfield spots and has light-tower power. With Soler off the board, it's a no-brainer at this point.