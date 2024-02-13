Jorge Soler contract details, grade: Giants sign top free agent slugger before spring training
The San Francisco Giants have signed Jorge Soler to a three-year deal. We grade this move below and discuss how it impacts the Giants.
By Curt Bishop
The San Francisco Giants have continued their quietly productive offseason.
Early this morning, San Francisco added slugger Jorge Soler, signing him to a three-year, $42 million deal. He'll also receive a $9 million signing bonus. San Francisco had been in contact with Soler for much of the offseason.
The veteran slugger and two-time World Series champion hit .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI in 2023 and also posted an OPS of .853. The Giants had already added Jung Hoo Lee via free agency but were in need of some right-handed power. Soler checks that box.
On Twitter, Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed prior reports from Susan Slusser and Mike Rodriguez about the Giants new signing
This is a very important move for the Giants.
As previously mentioned, the team was in need of some right-handed power, especially after Mitch Haniger was traded back to the Seattle Mariners in the deal that netted the Giants left-hander Robbie Ray to add to their starting rotation.
This past season, Soler helped guide the Marlins to their first postseason appearance in a full season since 2003. This came two seasons after earned World Series MVP honors with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, when he was one of the pivotal trade deadline acquisitions made by general manager Alex Anthopoulos to fill the void left by Ronald Acuña Jr., who tore his ACL that year.
With this move, the Giants now have a better chance to compete for a postseason berth and bring back the electric atmosphere that was on full display when they won three titles in five years. The team fell short of the postseason last year, finishing 79-83, five games back of the third and final Wild Card spot. But with Soler, they have improved their lineup significantly and look much better on paper.
Soler brings power from the right side and gives the Giants that much-needed middle-of-the-order presence. San Francisco has proven its desire to return to postseason contention with several key moves this winter and could potentially add more pieces to their roster if they see fit.
Grade: A+