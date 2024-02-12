3 teams desperate enough to give Jorge Soler a multi-year deal
Jorge Soler, like many other top free agents, remains unsigned. These two teams might be logical fits for the slugger and may could even splurge on him if necessary.
By Curt Bishop
Jorge Soler, like many top free agents, still remains unsigned.
Granted, his options may be limited now that teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners have addressed their need for a right-handed power bat.
Toronto grabbed Justin Turner, signing him to a one-year, $13 million contract while the Mariners signed Mitch Garver to a two-year, $24 million pact. But Soler still remains one of the top free agent sluggers available next to Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman.
To make matters worse, spring training begins this week, and none of the top remaining free agents have found homes for the 2024 season yet.
Soler has drawn interest from the San Francisco Giants and others, but Jon Morosi notes that while teams have been willing to give him a two-year deal, Soler wants a three-year deal or a two-year contract with a player option for a third year.
Teams interested have not been willing to offer Soler a three-year contract.
As such, the process has been dragged out and it may continue to drag on into March if no progress is made between Soler and any of his interested suitors.
But there are a few teams that could really benefit from Soler's services, teams that need offensive firepower in their lineups and have yet to add pieces to address such a need.
In fact, it would be wise for any team interested in Soler to give him the multi-year deal he desires in order to fill their needs and improve their club.
In this piece, we will discuss two teams that are desperate for Soler and should consider giving him his multi-year deal.
3. San Francisco Giants
Obviously, the Giants have been in play for Soler for quite some time.
San Francisco already added Jung Hoo Lee to bolster their lineup, signing him to a six-year, $113 million contract. They also have done well with their pitching additions, trading for Robbie Ray and signing Jordan Hicks.
However, there is still a need for some right-handed power in their lineup. Lee can replace the departed Joc Pederson, but some right-handed power would help supplement their young core.
Soler hit .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI while also posting an OPS of .853 in 2023. He opted out of the final year of his deal with the Miami Marlins.
After winning 107 games during the 2021 regular season, the Giants have taken several steps back. They've missed the postseason in back-to-back years and even finished four games below .500 last year with a record of 79-83.
In order to compete with teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco needs to act now and add the necessary pieces to bounce back into postseason contention after their disappointing finish to the 2023 regular season.