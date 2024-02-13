3 free agents Red Sox can realistically sign after losing out on Jorge Soler
The Red Sox should pivot to these three free agents after missing out on Jorge Soler.
2) Randal Grichuk is a lower-cost option that makes sense for the Red Sox
Let's say for whatever reason Duvall is too expensive for the Boston Red Sox to pursue. He shouldn't be, but another player who makes sense for them who should come at a lower cost is Randal Grichuk.
The Red Sox should field a formidable offense even without Soler, but they're a team flooded with left-handed hitters. Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran, and Triston Casas, arguably their four best hitters, are all left-handed. Two of their three projected starting outfielders, Duran and Wilyer Abreu, are left-handed hitters.
Duran impressed last season, but his OPS against left-handed pitching was nearly 100 points lower than his OPS against righties. Abreu has just 10 MLB plate appearances against lefties. They have Rob Refsnyder to come off the bench and platoon with one of them, but signing Randal Grichuk to platoon with the other makes a whole lot of sense.
He's a better hitter than Bobby Dalbec who has not worked out at the MLB level, and has crushed lefties throughout his career, posting an .822 OPS against southpaws. Grichuk's struggles in an Angels uniform after being traded at the deadline will lower his cost in free agency, making him a really appealing Red Sox target.
He'd be a nice bounce back candidate and if it doesn't work out, it wouldn't cost them much to begin with. Not much can go wrong if they take this small gamble.