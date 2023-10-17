3 free agents St. Louis Cardinals can sign to win 2024 World Series
The St. Louis Cardinals are just three free agent signing away from competing for the 2024 World Series.
By Curt Bishop
Aaron Nola
Aaron Nola is another pitcher who is having a very strong postseason. He is also somebody that is already on the Cardinals radar, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The 30-year-old owns a 1.42 ERA this postseason. He helped pitch the Philadelphia Phillies into the NLDS and guided them to a win in Game 3 of the series before eliminating the Atlanta Braves.
His regular season was less than stellar, as despite winning 12 games, he posted an ERA of 4.46. Still, he recorded 202 strikeouts and is pitching like the ace he has been for the majority of his career this October.
Nola is also somebody the Cardinals are quite familiar with. It was Nola who pitched a gem in Game 2 of last year's Wild Card Series to eliminate the Cardinals and end the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
Nola is expected to receive a massive payday this offseason. He and the Phillies were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension earlier this year.
Several teams will be in the running for Nola, and the Cardinals can only hope that they'll be able to compete with some of the bigger-market teams in the Nola sweepstakes.