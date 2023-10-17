3 free agents St. Louis Cardinals can sign to win 2024 World Series
The St. Louis Cardinals are just three free agent signing away from competing for the 2024 World Series.
By Curt Bishop
Jordan Montgomery
If the Cardinals are looking for top-level pitching, another name they could look into is Jordan Montgomery, the man who has turned himself into the ace of the Texas Rangers as they tear through the best teams in the American League this postseason.
Montgomery began the 2023 season in St. Louis after being traded from the Yankees at the 2022 deadline. Less than a year later, St. Louis shipped him off to Texas with Chris Stratton in exchange for Tekoah Roby, Thomas Sagesse, and John King.
The veteran left-hander posted a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts and won 10 games with the Rangers and Cardinals. He owns a 2.08 ERA this postseason, which means his stock is rising. However, the Cardinals have made it a point to increase their payroll this winter, and adding Montgomery on a long-term deal would allow them to do just that.
The 30-year-old has been lights out this postseason and the Rangers seem to be pointed towards the World Series for the first time since 2011. He won't come cheap, but the Cardinals now know that in order to contend, they will need to spend some money to improve their pitching staff.