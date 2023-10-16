MLB Rumors: Cardinals reunion keeps gaining steam for 2024
By Curt Bishop
The 2023 season was one to forget for the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite being picked by most to win the NL Central for the third time in five years, the team fell apart quickly and never recovered.
Ultimately, it was the pitching, mainly the starting rotation that failed the Cardinals in 2023 as they finished in last place in the NL Central with a dismal record of 71-91. It was their worst finish since 1990.
And so, it's obvious that the Cards have their work cut out for them this coming offseason. They'll need to add three starting pitchers from outside the organization. Who those starters will be is unknown at this moment, but Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY shed some light on who they might be targeting.
MLB Rumors: Cardinals reunion with Jordan Montgomery on team's 'radar'
Nightengale notes that Jordan Montgomery is on the Cardinals radar. Montgomery began the season in St. Louis before being traded to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline. This postseason, Montgomery has turned into the ace of the Rangers staff.
He pitched 6.1 scoreless innings in Game 1 of the ALCS against the defending champion Houston Astros on Sunday night, leading Texas to a 2-0 victory. Montgomery was originally acquired by the Cardinals from the New York Yankees at last year's trade deadline. St. Louis sent outfielder Harrison Bader to New York in that deal.
Nightengale notes that the Yankees are also targeting the veteran left-hander.
Adding Montgomery back to the Cardinals rotation would give the team a boost as they prepare for a more active offseason than in recent years. In 32 starts with St. Louis and Texas, Montgomery won 10 games and posted a 3.20 ERA. But he's taken his game to another level in the postseason, and the Cardinals need pitchers that will give them a chance to win in October.
Montgomery shouldn't be the only piece the Cardinals add to their rotation, as there are two other spots to fill. But having him back would give them a better chance to bounce back into contention in 2024.