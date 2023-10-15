STL Cardinals rumors: Yadi's return, Montgomery competition, Eduardo Rodriguez interest
- St. Louis Cardinals-Yadier Molina reunion could be looming
- Another team on the prowl for Jordan Montgomery
- Eduardo Rodriguez poses as a tantalizing free agent target
By Kristen Wong
Cardinals rumors: Jordan Montgomery expected to attract multiple suitors
To no one's surprise, the Cardinals aren't the only ones keeping an eye on former pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The Red Sox are rumored to be in on the Montgomery stakes, too.
MassLive.com's Christopher Smith reported that the Red Sox could be interested in Cardinals target Jordan Montgomery this offseason.
Both the Red Sox and Cardinals will be looking to acquire starting pitching help and may end up in a bidding war for the 30-year-old lefty.
Montgomery was actually acquired by the Cards in 2022 but was traded to the Rangers when St. Louis opened up shop ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Despite selling a handful of talented pieces earlier this year, the Cardinals are expected to try and reunite with their former stud in the winter.
Since his trade in July, Montgomery has recorded a 2.79 ERA with the Rangers and allowed 1.7 walks per nine innings in 11 starts.