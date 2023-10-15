STL Cardinals rumors: Yadi's return, Montgomery competition, Eduardo Rodriguez interest
- St. Louis Cardinals-Yadier Molina reunion could be looming
- Another team on the prowl for Jordan Montgomery
- Eduardo Rodriguez poses as a tantalizing free agent target
By Kristen Wong
Cardinals rumors: Eduardo Rodriguez would be a massive offseason pick-up
Detroit Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez is another starting pitcher the Cardinals may target this winter, according to Sports Illustrated's Patrick McAvoy.
Following a disaster of a 2023 season, St. Louis is expected to make a plethora of moves to improve the starting rotation, and that includes scouting all the talent from Jordan Montgomery to Aaron Nola to Rodriguez.
The 30-year-old Rodriguez joined the Tigers ahead of the 2022 season and will likely opt out of his contract to become a free agent this offseason. He had a 3.30 ERA in 26 starts.
Rodriguez notoriously rejected the Dodgers at the trade deadline, and it remains to be seen what his specific priorities are when it comes to picking a new team. The Tigers ace landing in St. Louis would be a dream come true for the Cards. The front office just has to figure out whether Rodriguez is seriously interested in them back.