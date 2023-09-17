3 games Alabama football is definitely going to lose with rampant QB problem
For the first time in a long time, Alabama doesn't have a clear No. 1 at quarterback and it's going to cost them dearly if they don't figure it out soon.
Games Alabama will lose because of QB problem: No. 1 LSU
Alabama fans should get their prayer beads and candles ready because the quarterback is going to need all the intercessions he can get going against the LSU defensive line with the current iteration of the Crimson Tide offensive line in front of him.
The Tigers bested the Tide last year in overtime. That was with Bryce Young throwing for 328 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs carving out 99 on the ground.
Alabama doesn't have Bryce Young anymore. They don't have anyone close to his caliber. And the offensive line has only gotten worse.
LSU might have the best defensive line on the Crimson Tide schedule, especially if Alabama doesn't make it to the conference title game to face Georgia. And they certainly won't unless something changes up front and at QB.
The line that showed up against USF will get eaten alive by the Tigers. And it'll be open season on the quarterback behind that line, whether it's Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner or Ty Simpson.
To make matters worse, Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense can cook when they get going. They won't put up 41 on Bama like they did Mississippi State, but they'll do a whole lot more damage than USF.