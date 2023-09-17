3 games Alabama football is definitely going to lose with rampant QB problem
For the first time in a long time, Alabama doesn't have a clear No. 1 at quarterback and it's going to cost them dearly if they don't figure it out soon.
Games Alabama will lose because of QB problem: No. 2 Texas A&M
What's more scary than Ole Miss' offense? Having to go on the road to play a Texas A&M team that has a quarterback and a talent-laden defensive line.
The Aggies are overflowing with five-star talent up front. Shemar Turner, LT Overton, McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolan and Shemar Stewart were all highly rated coming out of high school.
Texas A&M's defensive line isn't the finished article despite their talent. But they don't need to be when Alabama's offensive line is so vulnerable. The talent alone can win the battle.
Then you factor in Conner Weigman, who has proved he can absolutely sling it so far this season.
USF's Byrum Brown couldn't threaten the Tide with his arm. Weigman can. He's not Quinn Ewer but he's just as capable of finding the holes in a secondary.
Alabama's defense could hold the Bulls to just three points but they'll have a much harder time doing that to a Texas A&M offense that can actually move the ball.