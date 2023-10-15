3 Giants players who won't be on the roster after NFL trade deadline
The New York Giants are playing like one of the NFL's worst teams this season. These 3 players could be gone prior to the trade deadline.
Few teams have had a more disappointing start to the season than the New York Giants, who have looked like a dumpster fire over their first five games. New York has been blown out four times, three of which came in prime time, and needed a miraculous comeback against Arizona in the second half to avoid an 0-5 start.
With a daunting schedule still ahead of them, the odds are stacked heavily against a turnaround, so the Giants will likely be sellers at the trade deadline. Let's take a look at three players who won't be in New York by the start of November.
3. Adoree' Jackson
Jackson is the Giants' top cornerback but his contract is set to void after this season, making him a free agent. While the New York secondary would take a big hit without Jackson, his injury history makes it tough to justify a new contract as he enters his age-29 season.
The Giants could get a solid Day 2 pick for Jackson, who can fill a cornerback hole for teams struggling in pass defense early on. Offering to pay down some of Jackson's salary, like the Los Angeles Chargers did with J.C. Jackson, could also help increase the value of the potential draft pick they'd receive in exchange.
While it would be a rough watch for the rest of this season, Jackson's reps could be valuable to young players like Tre Hawkins and 2023 first rounder Deonte Banks. Getting more tape on both players could be valuable for GM Joe Schoen as he decides how to address the unit in the offseason.