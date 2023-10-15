3 Giants players who won't be on the roster after NFL trade deadline
The New York Giants are playing like one of the NFL's worst teams this season. These 3 players could be gone prior to the trade deadline.
2. Leonard Williams
It feels like Williams has been overpaid since he signed his three-year, $63 million deal prior to the 2021 season. That contract was handed out by former GM Dave Gettleman, who wanted to justify the cost of acquiring Williams in a trade from the New York Jets during the 2020 season, and hasn't been worth nearly as much as what Williams provides the team.
While the Giants' defensive line has benefitted from Williams' ability to stop the run and pressure the pocket from the interior, he is not a true game wrecker like his salary indicates. Schoen has resisted the urge to restructure Williams' contract, simply paying it out until it runs out after this season, and it appears unlikely the Giants want to give him more big money after handing a lucrative extension to the younger (and more effective) Dexter Lawrence this summer.
Paying down some of Williams' contract could make him an attractive trade chip for teams that need help on the interior defensive line. Williams is also still a productive player, racking up 12 tackles and a half sack over the Giants' first five games this season.
Moving Williams would also be beneficial to the Giants since defensive tackle is their deepest position group on the roster. A'Shawn Robinson could fill the spot opposite Lawrence right now while rookie Jordon Riley would get more work if Williams is moved.