3 Giants players who won't be on the roster after NFL trade deadline
The New York Giants are playing like one of the NFL's worst teams this season. These 3 players could be gone prior to the trade deadline.
1. Saquon Barkley
The rumor mill has been swirling around Barkley for months since he and the Giants failed to come to terms on a long-term extension over the summer. Barkley took a one-year bandaid contract to report to camp but entered Week 6 with only one and a half games of playing time after spraining his ankle late in Week 2's loss to Arizona.
Few NFL teams want to pay top dollar to running backs in the modern NFL and Schoen came from an organization in Buffalo which follows that mantra. There is no doubt that Barkley can be a game-changing weapon on the right team but New York has so many holes that it would make paying him a luxury they can't afford.
Rather than risk seeing Barkley walk for nothing in the offseason, the Giants will likely shop him in order to recoup some draft picks to build a deeper roster. A few teams that have suffered running back injuries could call on Barkley, including the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, while Buffalo and Tampa Bay could consider a boost in their backfield as well.
There is no question that the Giants can get something of value for Barkley during the season. Failing to take advantage of the market available for an in-season upgrade at running back would be irresponsible from Schoen, and he is a smart enough executive to sell high on a player he clearly doesn't want to pay top dollar for in the future.