3 head coaches to replace Brandon Staley after shameful TNF performance
Brandon Staley's Chargers lost to the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in embarrassing fashion. He should lose his job next.
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh
The risk around hiring candidates like Ben Johnson and Ejiro Evero comes down to experience. Both are young coaches with no head coaching experience. They look like they're ready to steer the ship, but no one really knows.
The advantage of hiring an experience head coach is you have a clearer idea of what you're getting. That's the argument for Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh has a 44-19-1 record as a head coach in the NFL, spending four seasons with the 49ers and taking them to the NFC Championship Game three times. He is 5-3 in the playoffs, coming three points shy of a Super Bowl. He was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2011.
Essentially, Harbaugh has been a success at every stop. He won 11 games in back-to-back seasons at San Diego. He built Stanford into a Top 5 team. And now he's got Michigan to the No. 1 ranking in college football.
But he's embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal at the college level and should be ripe for returning to the NFL.
Harbaugh coached Andrew Luck at Stanford. Justin Herbert would be the closest thing to that level of talent Harbaugh has had the opportunity to coach since.