3 head coaches to replace Brandon Staley after shameful TNF performance
Brandon Staley's Chargers lost to the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in embarrassing fashion. He should lose his job next.
Panthers DC Ejiro Evero
You wouldn't think it looking just at the Panthers' points-per-game numbers in 2023, but Ejiro Evero is doing an outstanding job in Carolina this year. Despite ranking 31st in points allowed, the Panthers are fourth in yards allowed, fifth in third-down percentage and 10th in opponent scoring percentage.
Carolina's offense and special teams have hung the defense out to dry at times. Evero's unit certainly isn't the core reason the Panthers are 1-12 this season.
Ben Johnson would be an outstanding hire to maximize Justin Herbert's potential. Evero would be an excellent hire if the Chargers want to roll the dice on another defense-minded head coach. The big difference is that Evero has been a defensive coordinator with two different teams and produced promising results with both, despite working opposite a pitiful offense in both cases.
Evero is from Southern California. He was an assistant coach with the Rams from 2017 to 2021. So the draw back to Los Angeles for his first opportunity as a head coach could be strong.
And it's not like the Chargers are devoid of defensive talent for Evero to quickly flip into a functioning unit. Joey Bosa and Derwin James are great players to build around. The team has drafted well on defense.
Someone is going to give Evero a chance. The Chargers should be at the front of the line.